Big smiles from Holly and Betsy at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyreplaceholder image
Big smiles from Holly and Betsy at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre

Did our photographer take your picture at Buxton's Eat in the Park?

By Lucy Ball
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:25 BST
Eat in the Park was a sold out festival bringing thousands of people together to watch some of the best tribute acts in the country and eat food from around the world.

The two-day festival in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens was organised by Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire and after five years it is the last festival for a while as the friends want to take a break.

Our photographer was out and about at the festival taking pictures of people having a good time.

See who you can spot in the bumper gallery.

Buxton Eat in the Park festival. Taylor Swift by Zena entertains the crowd on Sunday at Buxton's Eat in the park festival. Photo by Brian Eyre

1. Shake it off

Buxton Eat in the Park festival. Taylor Swift by Zena entertains the crowd on Sunday at Buxton's Eat in the park festival. Photo by Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Julie, Nikki and Irene dressed for the sunny weather at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre

2. Sunglasses and sun hats

Julie, Nikki and Irene dressed for the sunny weather at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mary, Dorne and Brenda looking very glam as they raise a glass at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Pints in posh frocks

Mary, Dorne and Brenda looking very glam as they raise a glass at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Buxton Eat in the park festival where the Manchester Ska foundation were on the main stage. Photo Brian Eyre

4. Manchester Ska

Buxton Eat in the park festival where the Manchester Ska foundation were on the main stage. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BuxtonPavilion Gardens
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice