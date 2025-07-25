4 . Peveril Castle

The ruins of Peveril Castle can be found overlooking Castleton - having been built in the 11th century following the Norman Conquest of 1066. The Peak Cavern can also be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols even takes place in the run up to Christmas. Photo: jason chadwick