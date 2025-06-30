43 of the best places for families to visit over the summer holidays across Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time during the summer holidays – whether you’re looking for impressive views, great walking routes or some of the county’s more unusual attractions.
These are 43 of the best spots across the area for family days out during the six-week break – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
1. Best places to visit with families
These are some of the best places to visit with families this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH