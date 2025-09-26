41 amazing places that are perfect for families to visit over the autumn months across Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time this autumn – whether you’re looking for impressive views, great walking routes or some of the county’s more unusual attractions.
These are 41 of the best spots across the area for family days out over the coming weeks – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
1. Best places to visit with families this autumn
These are some of the best places to visit with families across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
4. Renishaw Hall
Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre