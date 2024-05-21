Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time during the half term break – whether you’re looking for impressive views, great walking routes or some of the county’s more unusual attractions.
These are 36 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your list – is there anywhere else we need to add?
1. Half term inspiration
These are some of the places you should visit across the county during half term. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. Speedwell Cavern
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026
3. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
4. Repton - capital of medieval Mercia
Repton is the perfect place for anyone looking to delve into Britain’s medieval history. It was once the capital of the kingdom of Mercia, and notable landmarks include St Wystan's Church - where visitors will find an 8th century crypt built as a mausoleum for Mercian royals. Photo: Google