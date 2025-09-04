33 charming towns and villages that are perfect to explore as autumn rolls in across Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with plenty of great destinations to be found wherever you are across the county.
Some of the area’s most picturesque destinations, all of which are perfect to explore as autumn approaches, are listed below – will you be visiting any of these places?
1. Charming towns and villages
These towns and villages are perfect for a day trip this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Baslow
Baslow is only a two mile walk from Chatsworth House, and this picturesque village is the perfect place to stop if you want a drink and a bite to eat after visiting the famous estate. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Beeley
Beeley has been part of the Chatsworth Estate since the 17th century, and the village is home to the popular Devonshire Arms - a four star country inn. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Castleton
Castleton is a great base for tourists looking to take in some of the Peak District’s most popular attractions - including the likes of Winnats Pass, Cave Dale, Mam Tor, Blue John Cavern and Peveril Castle. Photo: jason chadwick