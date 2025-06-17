32 of the best places to visit on a sunny day across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including scenic viewpoints, outdoor swimming spots, beautiful walks and ice cream shops

Whether you’re searching for scenic walks and viewpoints or outdoor swimming spots, these are some of the best places to visit during the sunny spell across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

With temperatures set to reach almost 30° in parts of Derbyshire later this week, people will be searching for the best places to enjoy the sunny weather.

If you’re planning a day out to make the most of the warm spell, look no further than the places listed here – including scenic Peak District viewpoints and places to stop for an ice cream.

The full list of our recommendations for the best ways to enjoy a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District can be found below.

1. Best places to visit on a sunny day

These are some of the best places to visit on a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House - and its scenic grounds are perfect to explore on a sunny day.

2. Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House - and its scenic grounds are perfect to explore on a sunny day. Photo: Brian Eyre

The open-air swimming pool at Hathersage is a great place to visit on a sunny day.

3. Hathersage

The open-air swimming pool at Hathersage is a great place to visit on a sunny day. Photo: Chris Etchells

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in.

4. Explore the grounds of Ilam Park

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)

