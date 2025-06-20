Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with plenty of great destinations to be found wherever you are across the county.
Some of the area’s most picturesque destinations, all of which are perfect to explore on a sunny day, are listed below – will you be visiting any of these places?
1. Day trip destinations
2. Baslow
Baslow is only a two mile walk from Chatsworth House, and this picturesque village is the perfect place to stop if you want a drink and a bite to eat after visiting the famous estate. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Beeley
Beeley has been part of the Chatsworth Estate since the 17th century, and the village is home to the popular Devonshire Arms - a four star country inn. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Castleton
Castleton is a great base for tourists looking to take in some of the Peak District’s most popular attractions - including the likes of Winnats Pass, Cave Dale, Mam Tor, Blue John Cavern and Peveril Castle. Photo: jason chadwick