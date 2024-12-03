28 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit this winter across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including amazing attractions and scenic walks

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:15 BST
If you’re planning a winter trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District, these breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks need to be at the top of your list.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 28 places that you need to visit over winter and the festive season.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

