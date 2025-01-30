26 remarkable natural beauty spots that you need to visit during 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including viewpoints, waterfalls and caverns

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:09 BST
Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some amazing areas of natural beauty – and these should be at the very top of your list of places to visit during 2025.

Whether you’re looking for remarkable waterfalls and caverns, or some of the best panoramic views in the country, Derbyshire and the Peak District will never disappoint when it comes to natural beauty.

These are 26 of the most stunning spots you have to visit across the Peak District and Derbyshire – will you be visiting any of them in the coming months?

These are some of the county’s most amazing areas of natural beauty.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

3. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

4. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

