The summer holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re planning a day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the attractions listed here.
These are some of the best places to visit across the county this summer – will you be exploring any of them over the coming weeks?
1. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
2. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is a Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Renishaw Hall
Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ilam Park
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)