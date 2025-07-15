These places need to feature on your list of spots to explore this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.placeholder image
These places need to feature on your list of spots to explore this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

26 of the best places to visit over the summer holidays across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including popular attractions and fascinating museums that are perfect to explore

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:24 BST
These are some of the best things to do across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer holidays.

The summer holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re planning a day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the attractions listed here.

These are some of the best places to visit across the county this summer – will you be exploring any of them over the coming weeks?

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill.

1. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

Photo Sales
Ladybower is a Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is a Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Photo Sales
Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield.

3. Renishaw Hall

Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in.

4. Ilam Park

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice