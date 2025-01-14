Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with plenty of great destinations to be found wherever you are across the county.
Some of the area’s most picturesque destinations are listed below – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?
1. Scenic towns and villages
These scenic towns and villages across Derbyshire should be at the top of your list to visit in 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Tideswell
Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’ Photo: jason chadwick
3. Great Longstone
Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Eyam
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick