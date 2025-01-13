Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.
24 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?
These are some of the county’s best hidden gems - perfect places to visit during 2025. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
2. Visit the ‘Dambusters’ training site
The RAF's 617 Squadron, who carried out the famous ‘Dambusters Raid’ on the Ruhr Valley in 1943, trained for their mission in the skies over the Derwent Dam - making this a unique place to visit for any history buffs with an interest in the Second World War. Photo: Johnston Press
3. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags
The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Lud’s Church - natural beauty and history combined
This Peak District chasm is both naturally and historically remarkable. It was known as a secret place of worship in the 15th century, and myths also claim that Robin Hood and Friar Tuck hid here from the authorities. Photo: Photo © Graham Hogg (cc-by-sa/2.0)
