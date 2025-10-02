If you’re planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the autumn months, look no further than these fascinating places – all of which are perfect for anyone wanting to learn more about the area’s history.
The full list of historical sites that you need to visit this autumn can be found below – will you be including them as part of your next family day out?
1. Best historical places to visit this autumn
These places are perfect to visit this autumn if you want to learn more about the history of Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags
The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Eyam
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Peveril Castle
The ruins of Peveril Castle can be found overlooking Castleton - having been built in the 11th century following the Norman Conquest of 1066. The Peak Cavern can also be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols takes place in the run up to Christmas. Photo: jason chadwick