Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with the family this autumn – even if wet weather makes an appearance.
These are 14 of the best spots across the area to visit on a rainy day across the county – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
1. Bolsover Castle
Bolsover Castle is a great place to explore with the family. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is another historic stately home that you can explore over the autumn months. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Take in a key part of the country’s railway history
Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. The Museum of Making, Derby
This museum is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Derby, and celebrates the area’s rich history of innovation. Photo: Google