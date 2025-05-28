14 of the best places to visit on a rainy day over the half term break across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including popular attractions and fascinating museums

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th May 2025, 15:01 BST
These are some of the best places to visit on a rainy day across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the half term break.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with the family during the half term break – even if wet weather makes an appearance.

These are 14 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?

These are some of the best places to spend a rainy day over the half term break in Derbyshire.

1. Best places to visit on a rainy day this half term

These are some of the best places to spend a rainy day over the half term break in Derbyshire. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Bolsover Castle is a great place to explore with the family.

2. Bolsover Castle

Bolsover Castle is a great place to explore with the family. Photo: Brian Eyre

Hardwick Hall is another historic stately home that you can explore over the half term.

3. Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall is another historic stately home that you can explore over the half term. Photo: Brian Eyre

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts.

4. Take in a key part of the country’s railway history

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts. Photo: Rachel Atkins

