Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with the family during the half term break – even if wet weather makes an appearance.
These are 14 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
1. Best places to visit on a rainy day this half term
These are some of the best places to spend a rainy day over the half term break in Derbyshire. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Bolsover Castle
Bolsover Castle is a great place to explore with the family. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is another historic stately home that you can explore over the half term. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Take in a key part of the country’s railway history
Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts. Photo: Rachel Atkins