By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:47 BST
These beauty spots offer some of the most amazing views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit this summer.

If you’re planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, these scenic viewpoints need to feature at the top of your list.

All of these beauty spots offer remarkable panoramic views across some of the county’s most beautiful countryside – will you be making plans to visit any of them over the coming weeks?

These scenic viewpoints are some of the best places to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort.

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Baslow Edge is another poplar Peak District viewpoint.

Baslow Edge is another poplar Peak District viewpoint. Photo: RKH

Why not take in the amazing views offered around Monsal Dale and Monsal Head?

Why not take in the amazing views offered around Monsal Dale and Monsal Head? Photo: jason chadwick

