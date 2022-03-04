11 dog walking trails in Derbyshire: best places to walk your dog

We’ve taken a look across Derbyshire for the best dog walking trails it has to offer. Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Kinder Moorland
Located in Edale, this is definitely a more challenging walk. This should only be attempted by healthy, energetic dogs (and humans), but it's a rewarding journey nonetheless.
Photo: -
2. Stoney Middleton & Eyam
Stoney Middleton and Eyam are both rich in character and history, with plenty of watering holes along the way if you or your dog need a breather.
Photo: -
3. Southern Peaks Trail
By far the longest trail on the list, the Southern Peaks Trail in Matlock is 99 kilometres long. Featuring plenty of hills and rough terrain, this is for experienced walkers and brave doggies only.
Photo: -
4. Shining Tor
Again, this isn't a trail to be taken lightly. However, it shouldn't be a problem for any avid walkers or playful pups. Climbing to the very top is a great bonding experience for you and your dog.
Photo: -