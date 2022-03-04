Peaceful dog walking trail.

11 dog walking trails in Derbyshire: best places to walk your dog

Need somewhere to take your pet pooch for a mooch? Look no further!

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:50 pm

We’ve taken a look across Derbyshire for the best dog walking trails it has to offer. Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Kinder Moorland

Located in Edale, this is definitely a more challenging walk. This should only be attempted by healthy, energetic dogs (and humans), but it's a rewarding journey nonetheless.

2. Stoney Middleton & Eyam

Stoney Middleton and Eyam are both rich in character and history, with plenty of watering holes along the way if you or your dog need a breather.

3. Southern Peaks Trail

By far the longest trail on the list, the Southern Peaks Trail in Matlock is 99 kilometres long. Featuring plenty of hills and rough terrain, this is for experienced walkers and brave doggies only.

4. Shining Tor

Again, this isn't a trail to be taken lightly. However, it shouldn't be a problem for any avid walkers or playful pups. Climbing to the very top is a great bonding experience for you and your dog.

