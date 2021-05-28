The Peak District offers some stunning places to explore

10 of the best walking trails around the beautiful Peak District to try this bank holiday weekend

We’re blessed to live with some amazing countryside all around us and with the weekend weather set to be good , here are some great places to explore that are right on our doorstep...

By Kyle Wilson
Friday, 28th May 2021, 6:14 pm

We’ve put together a list of some of the most beautiful walks in and around the Peak District. Please enjoy these walks responsibly.

Big rise in visitors to Monsal Trail on the cards as traffic-free route celebrates milestone anniversary

1. Bamford Edge.

Bamford to Edale is an 18.5 kilometre point-to-point trail - another route perfect for a day out on the bike.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower looks stunning all year round

3. Longshaw Estate

Longshaw Estate boasts over 1,500 acres of moorlands, woods and dramatic views over the Derwent Valley

4. Cave Dale.

Cave Dale is one of the most popular trails among hikers because of it's beautiful views.

