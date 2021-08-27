10 best places to take your pooch in the Peak District as area is named in top dog friendly staycation spots

A new study from outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Millets has confirmed that the Peak District is one of the most dog friendly places in the UK.

It comes after the nation celebrated International Dogs Day on Thursday, August 26 and the chain business revealed the best hotels, shops and places for dog owners to take their fury friends for a staycation in Derbyshire.

While summer draws to a close, it’s not too late to find out where the most accommodating and dog friendly spots are in the Peak District for a quick getaway.

1. Dog friendly places in the Peak District The Robin Hood Farm Bed & Breakfast on Old Brampton Road in Baslow, is the perfect overnight stay for those with four legged friends who are welcomed into the restored stone farmhouse and even provided with dog towels at the door. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Dog friendly places in the Peak District Nestled in the picturesque village of Rowsley just a stone’s throw from Chatsworth House, Peak Shopping Village is another pooch friendly place for pet owners who fancy a browse at national brands and independents. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Dog friendly places in the Peak District The Scotsman's Pack Inn in Hathersage is also dog friendly, complete with a beer garden the country pub is the an ideal spot to enjoy a home-cooked meal made using locally-sourced produce. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dog friendly places in the Peak District Bakewell Market has been going since 1330, famously dog friendly, there are around 100 stalls which are set out in town centre on Mondays which continue to attract tourists and visitors. Photo: JPI Photo Sales