Charlie and Chewy

Meet these 13 gorgeous pets who are up for adoption in Derbyshire, can you give them the love they deserve?

Meet our latest showcase of the residents of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA who are looking for their forever homes. Are you considering adopting a new pet?

If you feel you could give any of these perfect pooches and fab felines the love and attention they deserve, then get in touch with the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch at Spital Lane, Chesterfield. For more details on the animals featured and others CLICK HERE. Or call 01246 273358.

Yorkshire terriers Tye (nine-year-old male) and Pippa (ten-year-old female) are inseparable friends whose owner sadly died. They are best suited to an older family with no other pets.

1. Tye and Pippa

Yorkshire terriers Tye (nine-year-old male) and Pippa (ten-year-old female) are inseparable friends whose owner sadly died. They are best suited to an older family with no other pets.
other
Buy a Photo
Labrador retriever TJ (11, male) and Belle (eight, female) are lifelong friends whose owner can no longer look after them. They would best suit a home'with children aged ten and up.

2. TJ and Belle

Labrador retriever TJ (11, male) and Belle (eight, female) are lifelong friends whose owner can no longer look after them. They would best suit a home'with children aged ten and up.
other
Buy a Photo
Four-year-old Bridget came from a multi-cat household and is a little timid when you first meet her so slow introductions will be necessary to get her to come around. She can live with other cats.

3. Bridget

Four-year-old Bridget came from a multi-cat household and is a little timid when you first meet her so slow introductions will be necessary to get her to come around. She can live with other cats.
other
Buy a Photo
Two-year-old Bardot came from the same household as Bridget so has taken time to get used to her new environment. She will also take some time to get to know a new owner.

4. Bardot

Two-year-old Bardot came from the same household as Bridget so has taken time to get used to her new environment. She will also take some time to get to know a new owner.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3