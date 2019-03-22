Meet these 13 gorgeous pets who are up for adoption in Derbyshire, can you give them the love they deserve?
Meet our latest showcase of the residents of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA who are looking for their forever homes. Are you considering adopting a new pet?
If you feel you could give any of these perfect pooches and fab felines the love and attention they deserve, then get in touch with the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch at Spital Lane, Chesterfield. For more details on the animals featured and others CLICK HERE. Or call 01246 273358.
1. Tye and Pippa
Yorkshire terriers Tye (nine-year-old male) and Pippa (ten-year-old female) are inseparable friends whose owner sadly died. They are best suited to an older family with no other pets.