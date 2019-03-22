Meet these 13 gorgeous pets who are up for adoption in Derbyshire, can you give them the love they deserve?

If you feel you could give any of these perfect pooches and fab felines the love and attention they deserve, then get in touch with the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch at Spital Lane, Chesterfield. For more details on the animals featured and others CLICK HERE. Or call 01246 273358.

1. Tye and Pippa Yorkshire terriers Tye (nine-year-old male) and Pippa (ten-year-old female) are inseparable friends whose owner sadly died. They are best suited to an older family with no other pets. other Buy a Photo

2. TJ and Belle Labrador retriever TJ (11, male) and Belle (eight, female) are lifelong friends whose owner can no longer look after them. They would best suit a home'with children aged ten and up. other Buy a Photo

3. Bridget Four-year-old Bridget came from a multi-cat household and is a little timid when you first meet her so slow introductions will be necessary to get her to come around. She can live with other cats. other Buy a Photo

4. Bardot Two-year-old Bardot came from the same household as Bridget so has taken time to get used to her new environment. She will also take some time to get to know a new owner. other Buy a Photo

View more