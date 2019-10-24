Long-lost railway stations between Buxton and Ashbourne - in pictures

They are among the 120 images which feature in Uttoxeter to Buxton (via Ashbourne), a new photographic album on the rail line which for 70 years provided an important passenger and freight link for rural communities to the south of Buxton. The 96-page album is available in hardback format from Middleton Press, priced £18.95. Visit www.middletonpress.co.uk. Read the full story here.

Higher Buxton station, June 1930 J Suter collection

Ashbourne Station John Alsop

Looking down towards Hartington station, with the signal box on the right. John Alsop collection

Thorpe Cloud, April 1952 J Suter

