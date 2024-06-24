Weekly deals from Ultenic with a huge 44% off the U12 Vesla cordless vacuum and 26% off the K10 air fryer

Ultenic K10 5L Air Fryer.

Weekly deals from Ultenic offer a huge 44% off the U12 Vesla cordless vacuum and 26% off the K10 air fryer.

The Ultenic U12 Vesla cordless vacuum adopts advanced GreenEye technology. The green LED headlights reveal microscopic dust on hard floors, identify the dirtiest areas, reduce cleaning time and save energy for more precise and efficient cleaning. The vacuum includes different brush heads with the versatility to use it as a stick or hand vacuum and the host of the cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with a flashlight, which illuminates dark areas and makes it easier to clean corners of desks, cabinets, sofas, etc.

Say goodbye to dust, hair and particles with this cordless vacuum cleaner. Equipped with a 450W high speed digital motor the U12 Vesla provides suction up to 30Kpa. There are 4 different speed modes to meet all of the users’ daily needs and whilst on AutoMode, it detects the amount of dust or dirt on the floor and adjusts the suction power automatically. Powering up is a one-button operation so there is no need to press the button for an extended period of time making it much easier to use. The dashboard-inspired screen design adds a fun touch to the daily cleaning routine and the battery status, brush clogging, air duct blockage, light on or off and the selected mode can be all be quickly monitored. The U12 Vesla vacuum also has a HEPA filtration system which captures 99.9% of pollen, bacteria and dust mites so ideal for hay fever or allergy sufferers. Perfect for both hard floors and carpets, it tackles the toughest messes with ease.

The original price: £219.99; deal price: £123.13% off discount code using L5FFYCTU plus £28 off with Amazon coupon. Visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C3M36NYW

Ultenic K10 Smart Air Fryer – Cook food faster and save 80% less energy than an oven, reduce food's oil content by up to 90% and preserve more nutrients in food. Loading with 11 one-touch pre-sets, it can easily and intelligently cook french fries, chicken, steak, bacon etc. - Just choose a food type and press the button! Be inspired with the free 100-Recipe cookbook and explore, save, customize more common and pro online recipes in Ultenic App.

Feed up to 5 people or fit a whole roast chicken, 5L large square basket is an ideal choice for family and fits perfectly on any kitchen countertop. An ergonomic touchscreen control panel displays a full view of your cooking progress, increasing visibility and ease of use without bending over. The Smart K10 air fryer provides the ability to control it through voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when hands are covered in oil or flour. Free hands and enjoy a smarter way of cooking! Easy to clean with a non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket free from BPA and PFOAs. The air fryer has UKCA Certification with a power rating of 220V/1500W, which applies to the UK.