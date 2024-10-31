A new survey from SellHouseFast.co.uk asked 1,000 respondents to rank images of streets on many different factors. These include attractiveness, appeal to families and how expensive they think the houses are. Looking purely at aesthetics, Mill Lane in Castleton was ranked as the second most attractive street in the UK. Almost a third of respondents (31%) selected it as one of the most charming streets out of those provided. Mill Lane scored highly across multiple categories in the survey. It made the top five for where respondents would most like to live, with almost a quarter of respondents saying they would like to live there. It was also rated among the friendliest looking communities, with 23% of those who responded choosing Mill Lane in this category.