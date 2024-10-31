We visited Derbyshire street named as one of the most attractive in the UK – and these 18 photos show why the picturesque town is ranked so highly

Published 31st Oct 2024
A street in a Peak District town has been named among the most attractive across the country – and we visited the area to see why it was rated so highly.

A new survey from SellHouseFast.co.uk asked 1,000 respondents to rank images of streets on many different factors. These include attractiveness, appeal to families and how expensive they think the houses are. Looking purely at aesthetics, Mill Lane in Castleton was ranked as the second most attractive street in the UK. Almost a third of respondents (31%) selected it as one of the most charming streets out of those provided. Mill Lane scored highly across multiple categories in the survey. It made the top five for where respondents would most like to live, with almost a quarter of respondents saying they would like to live there. It was also rated among the friendliest looking communities, with 23% of those who responded choosing Mill Lane in this category.

We visited Castleton for a glimpse at Mill Lane and the rest of the picturesque town – and these photos show why the area is rated among the UK’s most attractive places.

Castleton has been named among the UK's most attractive streets.

Mill Lane took second place in the ranking of attractive streets, following a new survey from SellHouseFast.co.uk.

Pictured here is Millbridge, leading to Mill Lane.

