Trade body reveals top reasons why DIYers should down tools this bank holiday and book a professional in

A qualified tradesperson can help you pick out the perfect shade.

The UK’s largest trade body representing painters and decorators has set out the top 10 reasons that householders should avoid disaster over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend and consult a professional painter and decorator to help revamp their home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the late summer break on the horizon (Monday, August 25) bank holiday bodgers across the land will be dusting off their tools to tackle jobs they have been dreading.

However, the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) says householders need to consider whether they can safely undertake redecoration work and be aware of the risks, stress and mess caused by DIY disasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having acted as the collective voice for the sector for more than 130 years, the Association recommends householders call a PDA member to ensure works are undertaken safely.

Neil Ogilvie, PDA Chief Executive. Picture: Yorkshire Events Photography

Neil Ogilvie, PDA Chief Executive, said: “The level of preparation work required to ensure a flawless finish is often hugely underestimated by DIY decorators.

“It’s also common sense that areas such as stairwells, ceilings and hard-to-reach spaces should be dealt with by a trained painter and decorator.

“A qualified tradesperson can help you pick out the perfect shade, source the appropriate type of paint and will have the kit and know-how needed to minimise the stress and mess. Our message is, why choose anyone else.”

The PDA’s top 10 reasons to pick a professional are:

1. Real reputation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A painter and decorator who adheres to professional standards and has a good reputation will take pride in their work and help you make the most of your home.

The quickest and easiest way to find a professional painter and decorator near you is to use the online ‘find a decorator’ tool at: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk.

To become a PDA member, painters and decorators need to have the appropriate qualifications, training and experience as well as carry the correct insurances and commit to the Association’s Code of Conduct, which includes a promise to provide quality work at a reasonable price.

The PDA also offers an impartial mediation and arbitration service, providing clients with the peace of mind that, in the event something goes wrong, there is an organisation on hand to help find a solution.

2. Proper preparation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge amount of the work done by professional painters and decorators is in the preparation.

Professional painters and decorators employ a wide range of techniques to fix flaws in substrates and ensure the surface is completely clean before applying a covering.

Surface damage, dust, grit, moisture and grease can all cause problems, from rips in wallpaper to peeling, streaky or flaking paint.

Understanding the existing wall coatings is extremely important. The presence of lead in paint – especially in pre-1919 homes – is a silent health risk. It is vital to avoid dry sanding of this type of paintwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decorators can use lead testing kits to confirm the presence of lead and then take appropriate measures, which may include advising households to keep elderly relatives or young children well away from the area while work is in progress.

3. Clashing colours

Creating a colour scheme is definitely the fun part of a revamp, but how keen is your

eye?

It’s not always easy to match shades, tones and A PDA member will have the knowledge and experience to guide you through colour

combinations and explore options that work around your existing furniture or enhance a completely new look.

4. Fine finish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While colour is the star of the show, choosing the right finish for paintwork is crucial.

In rooms with little natural light, a higher sheen can help reflect light and brighten up the space, while a flat matt can help hide flaws.

A professional decorator will know all the hints and tricks that will make the most of your colour choices.

5. Wonky walls

A particular problem in heritage homes, wonky walls can be tricky to paint, especially if different colours meet in a corner that doesn’t quite sit straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when it comes to wallpapering, a wonky wall can be extremely difficult to

get right.

Leave it to someone with the experience in measuring, painting and cutting paper for oddly shaped spaces

6. Lofty ladders

Going up a ladder can take you higher than you realise – and is potentially more dangerous than you might realise too.

The PDA always recommends calling one of its members to tackle difficult to access areas, stairwells and ceilings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working at height can be dangerous and should be undertaken by someone with the

appropriate safety training.

Even standing on a ladder to paint the top part of a wall can come with risks.

7. Patchy paint

Painting is a skill – and there are plenty of ways to make a mess! Too much paint – or too little – on the brush can leave brush marks, streaks and patches, while poor surface preparation can leave stripes of grime across the wall.

The type of brush or roller used can determine the quality of the finish and it’s also important to understand the techniques and tools needed for the paint you’re using.

8. Dreadful dust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyday household dust can cause problems with paintwork or wallpaper, but preparations for painting and wallpapering can cause large amounts of dust too.

PDA members understand the need for ventilation as a health and safety issue and will have the tools needed to ensure any dust created during the course of the works is carefully removed, protecting your health and your home.

9. Pattern problems

A statement wallpaper or pretty pattern will define any space – but if it’s poorly applied, the effect can be completely ruined.

Professional decorators regularly measure, cut and install wallpapers with complex patterns and are experts in pattern-matching and estimating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also have the know-how to ensure they use the correct adhesive for the type of paper chosen, saving money, time and stress.

It’s easy to overestimate the amount of wallpaper required and spend more money than you need to – or worse, underestimate only to discover the pattern is no longer in stock!

10. Decorative detail

For something truly stunning consult a PDA member and get their advice on how to bring your vision to life.

Many PDA members specialise in certain techniques, from spraying window frames and kitchen cupboards for a modern look, to creating wood grain, gilt and marbling that fits in with heritage features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some also specialise in highly decorative work, including trompe l’oeil and murals, if you’re looking for something extra special.

Neil Ogilvie added: “PDA members provide peace of mind to their clients, who can rest assured that their home is in a safe pair of hands.

“Plenty of people enjoy taking on a DIY make-over, but plenty of PDA members are called in to fix costly mistakes which could have been avoided by contacting a professional in the first place.”