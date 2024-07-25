Talented Derbyshire youngster wins ‘dream job’ competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A creative youngster has become Derbyshire’s youngest ever architect following a region-wide search.

Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building at three developments in Derbyshire, launched a hunt for imaginative ‘Archi-tots of the Future’ aged between four and 10, asking them to design their very own home of the future as part of the housebuilder’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Violet, aged 10, took on the challenge and designed her own unique eco-friendly home – featuring a complex water filtration system, heat-absorbing outer shell, solar panels and rooftop garden.

Violet’s colourful blueprint impressed the Redrow judging panel with its well thought-through, quirky design and sustainability focus.

'Archi-tots of the Future' winner Violet, 10

As Redrow East Midlands’ new ‘Archi-tot’, Violet was awarded a prize of £100 in Amazon vouchers, as well as winning Amazon vouchers worth £150 for her school to encourage her classmates to get creative too.

Violet said: “It's very exciting because all the other people in my class that are good at art also entered – so to find out that I won was really cool.

“I enjoy learning about all things that are good for the environment and our future. I put some things in my house, like the recyclable water tap so no water was wasted. I also liked using colours all over the house to make it feel like a home and stand out.”

Winning the competition has also inspired Violet to think about her future career.

Winner Violet (left) and runner-up Ivy with their designs.

She said: “I absolutely love art and love to draw. I also like to learn about design, so maybe I would consider a career as an architect.”

Coming in as a runner up was Ivy, 10, whose design also impressed the judges with its rainbow roof, fun slide and self-filling swimming pool. Ivy was gifted a £25 Amazon prize voucher.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “To celebrate our 50th year of housebuilding, we’ve been looking to the future by calling on the East Midlands’ most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074.

“We’re passionate about inspiring the next generation, so our competition was designed to encourage young people to take an interest in design and construction. We are delighted to name our winner – we had lots of fantastic entries, but Violet’s imagination really stood out. Ivy was also a worthy runner-up, with so many wonderful and fun ideas.

“At Redrow, we strive to be at the forefront of design and innovation and are committed to building responsibly – and we were so impressed that our values were reflected in Violet’s design that she just had to be the winner.

“We've no doubt both Violet and Ivy could have promising architectural careers ahead of them should they choose to – and we are sure they’ll be living in a home just like their designs, fifty years from now!”

