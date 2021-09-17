Seven bedroom home with four acres of woodland in Furness Vale on market for £1.3 million

Dating back to the early 1900's, the stone built, bay detached home has been extended and improved over recent years to offer spacious family accommodation arranged over three floors.

Located on Diglee Road, it also includes Furness Clough – over four acres of wooded grounds with a brook. The property is on the market now through Jordan Fishwick.

The ground floor features a lounge with ornate open fireplace, snug with fitted book shelves, dining room with feature fireplace and kitchen area comprising a large central island unit with butchers block top, breakfast bar, a range of fitted base cupboards and drawers.

On the first floor is the master bedroom which features a double glazed front window with views, a range of fitted wardrobers and an en suite bathroom.

Bedrooms two, three, four and five are also on the first floor as well as a bathroom.

Two further bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

Outside, the property features a detached double garage with windows to three sides, high level storage, power, lighting and an inspection pit.

The property has generous grounds with lawn to three sides.

Patio areas overook the gardens and open farmland beyond, and behind the garage there is a vegetable garden with glass greenhouse.

Four and half acres of woodland are located to the rear with steps leading down from the rear of the garden to the lower level where there is a free flowing stream.

