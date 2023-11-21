There will be a public consultation on setting up a housing association owned by and for High Peak people. Anyone interested in joining the board or investing in local housing is encouraged to come along to learn about how investments work and the tax relief available.

Zink, the organisation that runs support services in the High Peak, has initiated the project with the acquisition of flats. With support from a consultant and East Midlands Community Led Housing, Zink is looking into setting up a Community Benefit Society to become a housing association.

Local people are invited to invest in the new organisation. These investments can be withdrawn and are subject to tax relief.

Paul Bohan, CEO of Zink, said, “A locally owned housing association enables the community to look after itself by providing good homes. We encourage anyone who is interested in investing or joining the committee to come along to the public consultation.”

The public consultation will be a drop in on 11th December from 5-7pm at Zink HQ, Clough Street, Buxton SK17 6LJ.