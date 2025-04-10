New homes coming soon to Derbyshire from Arkwood Living

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arkwood Living is preparing to launch an exclusive collection of beautifully designed new homes in the historic market town of Wirksworth, Derbyshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exclusive development, called Mill View Meadows, will comprise 30 beautifully designed two and three-bedroom homes, each thoughtfully equipped with modern, sustainable features such as solar panels and electric vehicle charging points. Nestled in a picturesque location, the development will provide energy-efficient living while maintaining the charm and character of the local area.

Mill View Meadows is a site with a rich industrial heritage, located adjacent to the renowned Haarlem Mill, which dates back to the late 18th century and was one of the earliest water-powered cotton mills in the country. This historical backdrop, said to have been the inspiration behind George Eliot’s classic novel ‘The Mill on the Floss’, adds to the character of the new homes, blending modern living with the town's fascinating past. Now, the Grade II listed building is used as an industrial-style wedding venue, offering couples a unique spot to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named by the Sunday Times as the “best place to live in Derbyshire” and labelled a “property hotspot” by Derbyshire’s Bricks + Mortar estate agents, Wirksworth is one of Derbyshire's prettiest market towns with a thriving independent high street. With a year-round programme of events, including Book and Arts Festivals, and annual traditions such as Well Dressings and its Spring Bank Holiday Carnival, as well as a great range of cafes, pubs and places to eat; residents will never be short of activities to participate in.

A CGI representation of the plans for Arkwood Living's Mill View Meadows development

Situated in the rolling green hills of the Derbyshire Dales, on the edge of the Peak District, Wirksworth is the perfect place to explore, with miles of footpaths and trails for walking, cycling and climbing, right on the doorstep. The town is well served by public transport with Cromford railway station just three miles away for services to Nottingham, Derby and Matlock.

Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director at Arkwood Living commented, "Mill View Meadows is a truly special development, offering high-quality, energy-efficient homes in a fantastic location. With its rich history, stunning surroundings, and excellent transport links, Wirksworth is a wonderful place to call home. We are excited to bring these thoughtfully designed homes to the market and look forward to welcoming new homeowners to this vibrant community."

Carl Bridge, Managing Director of Bricks + Mortar Estate Agent added, “Wirksworth is a hidden jewel in the Peak District crown. It’s an absolutely charming place to live, combined with Arkwood Living’s beautifully designed homes, we expect strong demand for the properties at Mill View Meadows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has commenced on clearing the site, paving the way for construction to begin. Prospective homeowners can look forward to viewing the stunning showhome, which is expected to be unveiled in the summer.

Interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest on the Arkwood Living website to receive updates and stay informed about this exciting new opportunity in Wirksworth. For more information visit https://www.arkwooddevelopments.co.uk/find-your-home/ or contact Bricks + Mortar on 0330 122 9960.