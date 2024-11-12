Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little did Megan Jackson know how soon her life would change after she bought her first home at Forge Manor in Chinley, Derbyshire in July 2022.

For weeks after taking her first step on the property ladder with a three-bedroom, semi-detached Baird house from Wain Homes, Joshua Wood moved in next door and the rest, as they say, is history.

Megan (30) and Joshua (32) have now picked up the keys to their new four-bedroom Wren property on the same development - their first home together as a couple.

Megan explains: “Being local, I was keen to stay in this area when buying my first home and I instantly fell in love with the Forge Manor development and the Baird house type. I hadn’t planned for a new build property but I soon realised that buying new meant I wasn’t going to get embroiled in the bidding wars which go on with used homes and it meant I could have a house all ready to move into, without needing expensive renovation work.

Wain Homes has recently opened two new show homes at its High Hill View development in nearby New Mills

“Moving in in July 2022, I felt settled straight away. The development has a friendly community vibe and a relaxing semi-rural location. I soon began to get to know the neighbours and felt really at home.“My Baird was semi detached and weeks after I moved in, my neighbour Josh, who was also a first time buyer, moved into his Baird.

"I suppose you could say it was the ‘cup of sugar’ scenario, we soon became friends and are now loving life on Forge Manor as a couple.”

Megan sold her Baird property first, making a healthy profit in less than two years of ownership. Soon after, Josh’s Baird also sold with excellent equity, meaning the couple could reserve their dream four-bedroom Wren house together.

Megan continues: “We had seen the Wren designs before the house was built and loved the layout and location on the development but unfortunately there weren’t any available when we were ready to buy. However, one unexpectedly came back onto the market and thankfully Lisa, the Wain Homes sales executive had put us on a waiting list and called us up on the same day.

Megan Jackson and Joshua Wood celebrate moving into their first home together at Forge Manor in Chinley

“There’s so much to love about this home. Having four bedrooms means we both have work-from-home space and there is a genuine, large open plan kitchen diner which feels so spacious. We love the two bay windows in the lounge and kitchen which give the property real character and there is ample room for friends and family to visit. There is a patio onto a quiet and private back garden and it is in a peaceful location. It is an ideal home to start a family.”

Megan and Josh were only just in time as all the homes at Forge Manor have now been sold, but such was their loyalty to Wain Homes, the couple were considering moving to Wain’s nearby High Hill View development in New Mills.

“Wain Homes’ reputation is so good around this area that we were also looking at High Hill View, because we knew we could trust the quality of the construction and the support of the sales and site teams” said Megan.

“The site team were particularly good with me when I first moved into Forge Manor. As a single female, they ensured I felt safe and were always extremely helpful and polite. That meant a lot to me.

”Having settled into their Wren home, Megan and Josh are now enjoying everything the High Peak has to offer, including hiking and hillwalking with their golden retriever Winnie and trips to the local coffee shop and two nearby pubs.

“We love it here and it’s great how everything has panned out” said Megan. I would never have even thought about selling my Baird and I can’t believe we now own this new home, it’s gorgeous and a home we can stay happy in for many years to come.”