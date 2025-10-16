I’ve lived in Derbyshire for years and this scenic Peak District village is one of the best places to visit this autumn

I’ve lived in Derbyshire for a number of years and have spent plenty of time exploring the Peak District – and Baslow has emerged as one of my favourite places to visit across the national park.
Whether you’re looking for natural beauty, scenic walks or great places to eat and drink, Baslow has it all – and this is why I think you should visit the village over the autumn months.
1. Perfect place to visit this autumn
These photos show why Baslow is perfect to explore if you’re visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Scenic village
Baslow is certainly one of the most scenic villages across the Peak District National Park. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House, one of the Peak District’s most historic landmarks, is also located near Baslow. You can walk to the iconic stately home from the village of Baslow - taking in the beautiful surroundings of the Chatsworth Estate along the way. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ideal for exploring the Peak District
Baslow is a perfect destination if you also want to explore other parts of the Peak District National Park - with Bakewell, Eyam, Ashford in the Water and Stoney Middleton all just a short drive away from the village. Photo: Brian Eyre