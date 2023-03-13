How will you divide your outside space up into zones? (photo: Adobe)

Have a think about what you want to do in your outside space, who will be doing it, and at what times will they be doing it?

This will dictate how you divide your space up into different zones.

But what if you’ve only got a small garden?

Have a think about what you want to do in your outside space (photo: Adobe)

Contrary to popular belief, the more zones that you create for yourself, the bigger it will look and feel.

You can create different zones by changing what is underfoot.

You could have a gravelled area with a table and chairs for your morning coffee.

A patio with a bigger table for eating. A deck with a firepit for evening gatherings.

You can separate each area with low hedges, planters, or shrubs in pots.

Or there are even some lovely decorative screens available to add some pattern.

And don’t forget about colour of course!

So how do you introduce colour into your garden apart from with plants and flowers?

Have a look at the colours you’ve used inside and bring them outside. Use colours that make you happy!

I really don’t understand why fences and sheds have to be brown.

Yes, they may be easier to maintain, they may show up the dirt less, but does brown make your heart sing?

Does it make your flowers and plants pop? No? Then choose a different colour!

There are lots of different coloured fence paints and fence stains around these days. Do what makes you happy.

Introduce colour and pattern around the garden with pots and planters.

Have lots of cushions and throws on your garden furniture so that you can be out there even on colder days – there are loads of good outdoor cushions these days which actually look just as good indoors.

And what about that drab patio?

Add a colourful outdoor rug or have a go at stencilling to liven it up at very little cost (just wait for a dry spell or it will take twice as long!).

But my number one favourite thing to do to make a garden feel more homely is to add pictures.

And yes, if you use normal frames they will disintegrate.

However, if you use waterproof snap frames you can screw them to the fence/shed and you open them at the front to put the pictures in (it’s what shops and restaurants use to display things outside).

The last thing to think about is lighting.

Just like inside, in order to carry out the activities you want to do in the garden, you need the right lighting.

If you can’t afford to go the whole hog (or you don’t want your garden digging up) and have electric sockets installed outside, then these days there are all sorts of other options available.

Solar powered festoon lights are not as bright as mains powered ones but they still give off a nice amount of light, especially if you zig zag them across a space instead of just round the edges.

You can also get LED wall lights, table lamps, and even floor lamps which don’t require an outdoor power source.