It was a unanimous decision to refuse the application for the demolition and rebuilding of the Buckingham Hotel in Buxton.

Members of High Peak Borough Council’s Development and Control Committee met on Monday November, 3 where the application of the Buckingham Hotel was thrown out on heritage grounds.

Applicant Mr Barar was looking for permission for the redevelopment of the Buckingham Hotel including demolition of the existing hotel on Burlington Road and the erection of a replacement building as an Aparthotel comprising of 53 units.

Planning officer for HPBC, Rachael Simpkin, said: “The Buckingham Hotel is a non-designated heritage asset.

High Peak Borough Council refuse plans to demolish historic Buckingham Hotel and rebuild aparthotel - for fifth time. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The plans would have a harmful impact on the conservation area including the setting of the Grade II Listed Pavilion park and gardens.”

Built in 1876 it was one of the first buildings to be developed along Burlington Road. The building occupies an important corner plot and serves as a key landmark and pivotal building at the junction of Burlington Road and St Johns Road.

The existing building functions as a 37 bedroom hotel with onsite car parking for 31 guest vehicles.

The hotel’s origins as two semi-detached villas, believed to be built as hotels, can be seen in its symmetrical design. The pair are believed to have been combined in the early 20th century.

Rachael expressed concerns about the ‘quality of the build’ as Mr Barar is looking to use reclaimed and reconstituted stone.

The council also conducted their own independent viability assessment to explore the best options for the now derelict property.

It was noted running the existing hotel created a £85,000 surplus, running the existing hotel following a refurbishment - created a £720,000 deficit, conversion to residential would create a £318,000 deficit and Mr Barar’s new hotel plans would create a £2,200,000 deficit.

This is not the first time the hotel has appeared before the planning board and Mr Barar has previously appealed the council decisions.

There was one speaker in objection to the plans, resident Colin Sykes.

He said: “I am concerned the hotel has been allowed to fall into a state of dereliction.

“It looks neglected. There is a pile of wood by the entrance which is clearly a fire hazard.

“I don’t believe the council should have their hand forced to demolition.”

He also said there are other buildings in the town that have been converted without the need for demolition and the council should take steps to ensure the building gets into a worse state.

Councillor Grooby said: “It has been many years since it functioned as a successful hotel.

“We need to use every tool in our box to ensure improvements happen.”

Councillor Farrell said: “ Another reason to refuse the demolition is the embedded carbon.

“Concrete and cement production worldwide creates 10 per cent of the green house gases so there would be a huge environmental cost to demolition and rebuilding.

“This is needless destruction.”

The councillors all then voted in favour of the officer’s recommendations to refuse the plans and planning permission was not granted.

