Here are nine properties on the market across the High Peak for less than £100,000

Information taken from rightmove.com
1. Taxhall Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak £63,000 Shared Ownership
This brand new home is available to buy from as little as £63,000 with a 25per cent share. The Hampton is a beautiful semi-detached home, perfectly designed for first time buyers . The ground floor boasts a good-sized kitchen/breakfast area and an open-plan living room/dining area with French doors leading out to your rear garden. Upstairs, there are two well proportioned bedrooms and a master with an en suite. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152553152#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: Rightmove.com
2. Fairfield Road, Buxton £92,500
A spacious two bedroom maisonette offered for sale with a sitting tenant until June 2026. With open plan living room/dining kitchen on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the lower ground floor. With a large flagged patio to the rear, with views over the town. An ideal investment purchase. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137898233#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: rightmove
3. Southcroft, Buxton, £94,500 Shared Ownership: 70%
This apartment has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and one living room, offering ample space for comfortable living. Additionally, it features a fully-fitted kitchen, ideal for culinary enthusiasts, along with the convenience of a Communal Garden https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152021369#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: rightmove
4. Sunnyside Way, Whaley Bridge, High Peak £72,500 Shared ownership
This brand new home is available to buy from as little as £72,500 with a 25% share! The Winsford house types is a stunning 3 bedroom semi-detached property, perfectly designed for families . The ground floor boasts a good-sized kitchen/breakfast area and an open-plan living room/dining area with French doors leading out to your rear garden. Upstairs, there are three well proportioned bedrooms and a master with an en suite. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152553122#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: rightmove
