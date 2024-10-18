Here are nine properties on the market across the High Peak for less than £100,000

1 . Taxhall Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak £63,000 Shared Ownership

This brand new home is available to buy from as little as £63,000 with a 25per cent share. The Hampton is a beautiful semi-detached home, perfectly designed for first time buyers . The ground floor boasts a good-sized kitchen/breakfast area and an open-plan living room/dining area with French doors leading out to your rear garden. Upstairs, there are two well proportioned bedrooms and a master with an en suite. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152553152#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: Rightmove.com