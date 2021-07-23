The "beautifully presented" sitting room has as a focal point of a multi fuel stove inset into a stone fireplace. There are two central heating radiators and recessed spot lights in the ceiling

Four-bedroom Peak District home boasts beautiful gardens and stunning panoramic views

A four-bedroom detached Peak District home is described as “immaculately presented”.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 5:21 pm

Milne Lodge is situated “in an elevated position in the historical market town of Bakewell” and its listing on property website Zoopla says: “From the house and in particular the gardens there are stunning panoramic views over the town and countryside beyond.”

Highlights of the four-bedroom, detached home include the “superb, open-plan contemporary dining kitchen that opens out onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden”.

As well as the dining-kitchen, the ground floor boasts a spacious sitting room, bedroom, utility room and shower room, while on the first floor, “there is a vaulted master bedroom with views over the rear garden”, two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

To the front is a driveway, detached garage, patio area and lawn, while to the rear, “the tiered garden takes full advantage of the spectacular views”.

The property is on the market for offers in region of £670,000 with Bagshaws Residential estate agent.

1. Bathroom

The contemporary-styled, luxury bathroom features an L-shaped bath, low flush WC, chrome heated towel rail and a square wash hand basin with storage beneath. Fitted over the bath is a chrome shower with a square, oversized, waterfall shower head.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Front garden

Steps lead up from the driveway onto a patio which has access onto a decking area situated on the top of the garage. The remainder of the front garden is mainly laid-to lawn.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Driveway

To the front of Milke Lodge is a driveway which provides access to the garage. The garage has a wooden up-and-over door, with a further door to the side, power and light.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen

Integrated Bosch appliances in the kitchen include an induction hob with extractor over, a combination oven and microwave with a double oven beneath and two integrated refrigerators. There are spotlights to the ceiling, space for a recessed wall mounted television and two contemporary style central heating radiators. Double-glazed, bi-folding doors open onto the rear garden and there is a double-glazed window to the side with space for a sofa beneath.

Photo: Zoopla

