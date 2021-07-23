Milne Lodge is situated “in an elevated position in the historical market town of Bakewell” and its listing on property website Zoopla says: “From the house and in particular the gardens there are stunning panoramic views over the town and countryside beyond.”

Highlights of the four-bedroom, detached home include the “superb, open-plan contemporary dining kitchen that opens out onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden”.

As well as the dining-kitchen, the ground floor boasts a spacious sitting room, bedroom, utility room and shower room, while on the first floor, “there is a vaulted master bedroom with views over the rear garden”, two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

To the front is a driveway, detached garage, patio area and lawn, while to the rear, “the tiered garden takes full advantage of the spectacular views”.

Bathroom The contemporary-styled, luxury bathroom features an L-shaped bath, low flush WC, chrome heated towel rail and a square wash hand basin with storage beneath. Fitted over the bath is a chrome shower with a square, oversized, waterfall shower head.

Front garden Steps lead up from the driveway onto a patio which has access onto a decking area situated on the top of the garage. The remainder of the front garden is mainly laid-to lawn.

Driveway To the front of Milke Lodge is a driveway which provides access to the garage. The garage has a wooden up-and-over door, with a further door to the side, power and light.

Kitchen Integrated Bosch appliances in the kitchen include an induction hob with extractor over, a combination oven and microwave with a double oven beneath and two integrated refrigerators. There are spotlights to the ceiling, space for a recessed wall mounted television and two contemporary style central heating radiators. Double-glazed, bi-folding doors open onto the rear garden and there is a double-glazed window to the side with space for a sofa beneath.