Flying ants to swarm over Derbyshire as temperatures rise - but there is something you can do to battle them

Flying Ant Day comes once a year each summer when thousands of the 'sexually mature' insects swarm looking for a mate, causing a general annoyance to everyone in their vicinity.

The large swarm is to increase chances of reproduction, according to the Society of Biology.

The Natural History Museum say the insects have one "nuptial flight" each summer, usually in urban areas and coinciding with hot and humid weather.

Swarms of flying ants have been spotted across Derbyshire

Temperatures have been rising this week, with it set to rise even higher over the weekend, and we’ve already seen some of the pesky bugs.

But there IS something you can do to battle them.

Here’s how:

1. Washing up liquid. Ants can’t stand washing up liquid because it attaches to their bodies and dehydrates them.

Mix a little with water, put into a spray bottle and squirt it into their direction. A non-lethal deterrent

2. Get ant powder and place it around doors and windows

Ant killing powders work on a slow-release basis. Instead of killing ants instantly, the insects take the powder (which they find delicious) back to their nest and share it.

A day later, every ant dies when the poison takes effect. Ruthless. Putting a little around your doorways and windows will keep your house ant-free.

3. Use artificial sweetener. Mixing artificial sweetener with apple juice makes a thick paste that’s toxic for ants.