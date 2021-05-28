Five bedroom property with panoramic views over Hope and beyond on market for over £1,350,000

Keepers Lodge, which is on the market with Blenheim Park Estates, is set within approximately two acres of land.

Built by the current owners in 2008, the property is approached by a private tarmac road through farm and park land, which leads down to a sweeping driveway.

The ground floor of the property features a covered entrance, dining hall, lounge, dining kitchen, rear hall, WC and integral garage while on the first floor is a galleried landing, master bedroom, master en-suite, bedroom 2, walk-in wardrobe, bedroom 3, family bathroom and storage cupboard.

The lower ground floor features a landing, bedroom 4, bedroom 4 en-suite, bedroom 5, bedroom 5 en-suite, storage cupboard, utility room, storage cupboard and workshop.

Externally, the property features south facing gardens, incorporating lawned areas and seating terraces. There is also the benefit of a steel tractor shed and a Hartley Botanic greenhouse with associated fruit cages.

The house overlooks the gently sloping grazing paddock which has a timber field shelter and mains water supply, all enclosed by a mains-operated electric fence. Adjacent to the paddock is a stone-built stable block consisting of two loose boxes and loft above, trailer parking area and a timber tack room/feed store.

1. Keepers Lodge Keepers Lodge Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Buy photo

2. Keepers Lodge The dining kitchen Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Buy photo

3. Keepers Lodge The lounge Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Buy photo

4. Keepers Lodge The dining room Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Buy photo