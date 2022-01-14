Enjoy the best of both worlds with historic Grade II Buxton cottage

Dakin Cottage dates back to the 17th Century with the original building constructed in 1683, on land that had been acquired by the Dakin family in 1588.

Thought to be one of the oldest properties in the area, Dakin Cottage is located on Waterswallows Road, just steps away from open countryside while still being in walking distance of the town centre.

The cottage was previously home to Elizabeth Dakin, who is credited by some as being the inventor of the cafetiere.

And there is also a link to Queen Elizabeth I too, with the Dakin family crest carved in stone over a gate in the wall having been granted to the family during the queen’s reign for saving a ship from being captured.

For the last 17 years, Dakin Cottage has been the home of sisters Gina and Carol Naylor, who have carried out a programme of modernisation, being sympathetic to the property’s character and age.

But they are now moving on and Dakin Cottage is currently on the market through Bridgfords with offers over £850,000 being invited.

See inside the cottage with these pictures and to find out more about the property, see the feature in this week’s Buxton Advertiser.

