A garden in Combs will be throwing open its gates to welcome visitors to share the first flowers of spring while raising money for a good cause.

Meveril Lodge on Lesser Lane is taking part in the National Garden Scheme Snowdrop Festival.

Tracy Reid, publicity and social media for the National Garden Scheme, Derbyshire, said: “The popular National Garden Scheme Snowdrop Festival returns in 2025 with a new garden opening in Combs.

“This beautiful 1.5 acre rural garden is surrounded by a stream and features winter interest borders, such as hellebores and snowdrops.”

She said the garden season will get off to a wonderful bejewelled start with the National Garden Scheme’s Snowdrop and Spring Flower gardens.

From swathes of snowy white blooms to colourful mixtures of aconites, hellebores, iris and crocus under early blossom there is a garden visit to lift your spirits as the year begins.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to some 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors the scheme, which has been going since 1927 has raised more than £74 million.

Tracy said “We are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

“The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too.

“We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic.”

The funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

Tracy added: “You’ll receive a warm welcome whatever the weather so why not join us for a seasonal treat?”

Meveril Lodge on Lesser Lane will be open on Sunday February, 16 from 11am until 3pm.

Admission is £6, children visit free.

For more information visit ngs.org.uk