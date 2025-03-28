Check out these jaw-dropping million pound homes across the High Peak - one even has a pool

So while owning them may never be a reality - we can always dream!
With more bedrooms than you can shake a stick at, bathrooms galore and even a swimming pool here’s a selection of homes on rightmove.com ranging from £750,000 to £2million.
1. Harpur Hill Road - Buxton £2,000,000
A 15 bed block of apartments is on the market on Harpur Hill Road, Buxton. The property comprises eight individually designed apartments used for holiday lets, which generates Over £300,000 Per Annum. The apartments span four levels and include a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units, with three impressive duplexes among them. Sizes range from 620 sq. ft. to 1,398 sq. ft., and all four ground-floor apartments boast private gardens complete with hot tubs, adding a touch of indulgence for guests. For more information visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/155284772 Photo: rightmove.com
2. Carlisle Road Buxton - £1,550,00
This Grade II Listed detached residence with detached coach house and indoor swimming pool. This exceptionally presented characterful property, designed by Parker & Unwin, is located in a highly regarded and sought area close to Buxton Town Centre. Benefiting from extensive landscaped grounds the property boasts three reception rooms, a fitted dining kitchen, seven bedrooms, four bathrooms in the main house plus additional bedrooms within the Coach House and numerous original features. For more information visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/155724686 Photo: rightmove
3. Park Road Buxton - £1,195,000
Dating back to 1870 this most imposing and spacious property has been extensively renovated and modernised without losing any of the charm and character of the original. Boasting fine fireplaces, stained glass panels, reclaimed doors from a French chateau and a unique Swedish log burning stove. Locally commissioned hand painted murals and friezes blend Italian and Oriental themes. Full gas central heating and double-glazed sash windows, bespoke hand made kitchens. Exceptionally spacious rooms on ground and first floor levels and a spacious basement area fully tanked and converted to form additional accommodation for use as either a granny annex or holiday let. For more information visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/154572287 Photo: rightmove
4. Macclesfield Road, Buxton - £1,175,000
The ground floor comprises an entrance porch leading to a grand hallway with original wall panelling, six spacious reception rooms, including a sitting room, dining room, library, study, morning room, and garden room. This level also includes a modern kitchen, recently upgraded to a high standard with bespoke units and premium appliances, and a utility room leading to the integral garage located to the rear. The first and second floors are accessed via generous landing areas and feature six bedrooms, five of which include en-suite facilities. The lower ground floor offers a caged wine cellar and two additional cellar chambers. For more information visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/157536395 Photo: rightmove
