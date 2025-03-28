Check out these jaw-dropping million pound homes across the High Peak - one even has a pool

1 . Harpur Hill Road - Buxton £2,000,000

A 15 bed block of apartments is on the market on Harpur Hill Road, Buxton. The property comprises eight individually designed apartments used for holiday lets, which generates Over £300,000 Per Annum. The apartments span four levels and include a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units, with three impressive duplexes among them. Sizes range from 620 sq. ft. to 1,398 sq. ft., and all four ground-floor apartments boast private gardens complete with hot tubs, adding a touch of indulgence for guests. For more information visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/155284772 Photo: rightmove.com