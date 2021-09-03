Staden Grange, which is up for sale due to retirement, is marketed as an ‘easy to run’ lifestyle business with five income sources as well as scope for further development.

The property, on the market through Timothy A Brown, currently offers a guest house with up to 17 rooms, 16 of which have en suites, as well as a five bedroomed owners annex.

In addition, there is also a 30 pitch campsite with room for five glamping pitches, as well as Archie's petting farm and a cafe with 30 covers.

The property is set within six acres of land on Staden Lane with woodland, gardens and Peak District views to all sides.

Originally a farm dwelling, the property has been renovated in recent years.

It features a reception hall with residents lounge and separate dining room. Among the guest rooms are the honeymoon suite which boasts a four poster bed and en suite bathroom with ball and claw foot bath. Two of the bedrooms also feature self catering kitchens.

There is the potential for further development by using the two storey owners cottage which has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and lounge.

The property is being sold fully equipped ready for trade to continue.

