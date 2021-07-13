Buxton Garden Trails returns after missing a year due to the pandemic

This is the fourth year gardeners have opened up to the public and organisers are thrilled to welcome people back after not been able to host the annual event last year.

The trail will start on Saturday July, 24 and Sunday July 25 and there will be 29 private gardens and six public gardens will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Organiser Jo Holdway, who will be opening up her Macclesfield Road garden during the two day event.

Open Gardens coordinator Jo Holdway in her own garden

She said: “I’m really excited, there is nothing like spending time in your garden talking to people who love gardens too.”

The trail scheme was originally set up thanks a £2,000 donation from Tarmac and Jo says this year will be the last of the money to help the event go ahead.

"It has been a huge help to get us off the ground, we have been selling plants through out the year to try and keep the funds topped up as well.”

Putting safety first Jo and her husband David have had all the trail maps printed on antibacterial paper and already distributed 5,000 flyers.

She said: “We wanted to let people know that we were back so we have been working hard on spreading the message.

"There are so many wonderful gardens in Buxton from people’s pride and joy which may never get seen or to the special public green spaces like the sensory garden by the Opera House or the First World War remembrance garden behind Argos.

"The trail has something for all gardeners to enjoy and I’m really looking forward to welcoming people back once again.”

There will be refreshments in most gardens and one gardener who also lives on Macclesfield Road has created a trail for children to keep the little ones entertained.

Garden entry wristbands are £5 and come with a free trail guide are available from The Visitor’s Centre in the Pump Room, The Green Man Gallery and Poole’s Cavern Visitor’s Centre.

For more information email Jo on [email protected]