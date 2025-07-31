A little summer hideaway where the beach meets the garden in Buxton has been nominated for the UK Shed of the Year.

The annual awards, now in its 19th year, are organised by Cuprinol and a shed from Buxton made it to the final.

Kate Jenkins, from Buxton, with The Beach Hut at the Bottom of the Garden, is delighted to have made it to the final.

She said: “Our shed is a perfect all year round playhouse whatever the weather. It’s a beach hut, a pretend cafe, a winter retreat and more.

Kate Jenkins, from Buxton, with her Beach Hut at the Bottom of the Garden, is delighted to have made it to the final of the Shed of The Year Awards. Photo submitted

“We were given a shed for free that had become rotten at the bottom.

“We were able to repurpose, using the non rotten parts to build a playhouse for our three young children.

“We were able to use leftover building materials for the roof. “We bought Cuprinol shades to paint inside and out - our kids chose beach blue and pale jasmine which transformed our build and still looks amazing seven months later.”

This year’s competition attracted 84 wildly inventive entries, and after an exciting round of judging, 22 spectacular sheds have made it through to compete for the coveted title of Cuprinol Shed of the Year.

This year also saw the debut of the new ‘Eco Haven’ category, designed to spotlight sheds that support biodiversity, sustainability and the protection of vital pollinators.

Andrew Wilcox, Founder and Head Judge of the competition, adds: “19 years in, and I’m still constantly amazed at how much passion and imagination people pour into their sheds. Behind many of them lie powerful stories - sheds that connect generations, bring families together, and serve as hubs for communities. These aren’t just garden buildings; they’re meaningful spaces full of history, purpose, and connection.”

Marianne Shillingford, Cuprinol Creative Director & Colour Expert added: “This year’s entries have been nothing short of magical.

“It’s been incredible to see how people transform even the smallest spaces into something truly special; each one is a reminder that a shed is never just a shed.

“I’m especially excited about the new Eco Haven category - it’s opened the door to such thoughtful, sustainable designs that are not only beautiful, but bursting with purpose.”