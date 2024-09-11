A beautiful detached home tucked away at the edge of the picturesque Peak District town of Bakewell has been listed for sale.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Zoopla listing says Bakewell is “often considered the capital of the Peak District”.

On the market for £635,000, the house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one open plan reception room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large windows around the front door create a bright entrance hall, which provides access to the sitting/dining room and kitchen, bedroom three and bedroom four/living room. At the far end of the hall is the main bathroom.

The property provides versatile accommodation

There is a staircase to the first floor which houses two bedroom suites. The master bedroom is the largest and both have en-suite bathrooms.

A good-sized garden is found to the rear with lovely views over the surrounding area.

The contemporary design includes open plan living and kitchen areas