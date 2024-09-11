Beautiful photos inside £635,000 'tucked away' Peak District home in the picturesque village of Bakewell
The Zoopla listing says Bakewell is “often considered the capital of the Peak District”.
On the market for £635,000, the house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one open plan reception room.
Large windows around the front door create a bright entrance hall, which provides access to the sitting/dining room and kitchen, bedroom three and bedroom four/living room. At the far end of the hall is the main bathroom.
There is a staircase to the first floor which houses two bedroom suites. The master bedroom is the largest and both have en-suite bathrooms.
A good-sized garden is found to the rear with lovely views over the surrounding area.