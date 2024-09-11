Beautiful photos inside £635,000 'tucked away' Peak District home in the picturesque village of Bakewell

By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST

A beautiful detached home tucked away at the edge of the picturesque Peak District town of Bakewell has been listed for sale.

The Zoopla listing says Bakewell is “often considered the capital of the Peak District”.

On the market for £635,000, the house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one open plan reception room.

Large windows around the front door create a bright entrance hall, which provides access to the sitting/dining room and kitchen, bedroom three and bedroom four/living room. At the far end of the hall is the main bathroom.

The property provides versatile accommodation

There is a staircase to the first floor which houses two bedroom suites. The master bedroom is the largest and both have en-suite bathrooms.

A good-sized garden is found to the rear with lovely views over the surrounding area.

The contemporary design includes open plan living and kitchen areas
