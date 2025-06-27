19th Century High Peak church could become a nine-bedroom holiday let

A former church in the High Peak could become a holiday let if planning permission is approved.

An application has been submitted for the former Holy Trinity Church, School Road, Peak Dale which if approved would see the conversion of the building into a dwelling for the use of a holiday let which will have nine bedrooms most with en-suite.

Applicant Mr Salzman, of Buxton Heights Ltd, said: “The proposals seek to make use of the existing church by retaining much of the existing fabric.” If given the go ahead the ground floor proposals include new internal partition walls to provide bedrooms and ensuites.

There will be a living area with a double height void highlighting the large arched windows.

19th Century Holy Trinity Church in Peak Dale could become a nine-bedroom holiday let.

It is also proposed to retain existing internal features such as the internal arches and arched doorways in the existing church.

A first floor has been introduced to accommodate a kitchen / dining and lounge area.

The void, again will highlight the large stained glass window feature.

There will be further sleeping accommodation to the south of the plan.

The church is thought to have started and completed construction during the 19th Century with Phase 1 original construction in 1885.

Phase 2 took place in the early 20th Century.

The church is single storey with a basement and formed of three elements, the Nave and Chancel, the Reading Room and the unfinished Tower.

The building is limestone rubble with sandstone surrounds to windows, doors and copings.

The church has features such as a large rose window with sandstone hood moulding and foliate head stop to the southwest elevation.

The Holy Trinity Church continued to welcome worshipers right up its closure in 2003. Planning permission was granted to convert the church into apartments in 2018.

Speaking about the current proposal Mr Salzman said in a statement submitted with his application: “The proposals are a refurbishment of an existing building.

“We propose a fabric first approach and will be thermally upgrading the existing building. - “Use of low energy LED light fittings, and installing low flush sanitary ware.

“There will also be, if approved, electric car charging facilities.”

The plans are out for consultation and people can have their say on the council’s planning website until July 18 searching for application HPK/2025/0249.