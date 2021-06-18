11 of the most popular properties for sale in Buxton on Zoopla

Ranging from penthouse apartments to large properties with business opportunities, all of these listings are proving popular with viewers on the website.
They include properties available on a shared ownership basis, period properties and family homes.
1. Clifton Road
This nine bedroom guest house, which showed net profits adjusted to £46,000 for the year ended October 2019, is on the market for £120,000. The premises are held on a secure 15 year lease from 2018 with rent reviews every three years
Photo: Zoopla
2. Staden Lane
This six bedroom detached house sits in gardens and grounds of approximately 1.5 acres, and also has a self-contained adjoining cottage/holiday let. It is on the market for £775,000.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Crowestones
This four storey period property has four generous bedrooms, two separate reception rooms, useable cellars and a driveway to the front. It is on the market for £280,000
Photo: Zoopla
4. Marlborough Road
With accommodation over four floors, this detached period property has six double bedrooms, four bathrooms, two generous reception rooms and a dining kitchen. It also sits in well tended gardens and is on the market with offers over £725,000 being invited.
Photo: Zoopla