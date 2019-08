The travel experts at My Baggage have compiled a list of the essentials which will you need to pack in your hand luggage should you be flying more than six hours.

1. Outfit change Put a change of clothes in your hand luggage, particularly if you're flying to a different climate. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

2. Lip balm and moisturiser The air in planes is dry so make sure you keep your lips and face hydrated during the flight. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

3. Water bottle Avoid getting dehydrated on a long flight by taking your own water bottle and asking the cabin crew to refill it. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

4. Scarf or sarong Air conditioning on planes can make the climate a little chilly. Pack a scarf or sarong to wrap yourself up in and stay warm. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

View more