High Peak restaurant creates Christmas spectacle with entire shop covered in lights

One local restaurant goes all out at Christmas time, with their own decorating tradition that takes hours to complete.

Across the UK, Homes and shops are draped in lights over the Christmas period, but New Mills Cuisine in High Peak, steps its decorations up another level.

The entirety of the restaurant's exterior is draped in colourful lights.

The restaurant and take-away is covered in hundreds of strings of lights, creating a festive spectacle in New Mills.

The entire of the exterior of from roof to pavement is coated in blue and white lights.

New Mills Cuisine said: “Its turned into tradition for us here, we have been here for three Christmases and every year we put them up around December time.

“Its mainly just for the customers and kids, but you don't really see it everywhere.”

The staff at the Indian restaurant are welcoming residents to come and have a look at their lights and take a seasonal selfie outside the take-away.

New Mills Cuisine added: “Anyone can come and take pictures in front of the lights, even if they aren't dining in. We don't mind people coming to have a look, everyone's welcome.

“Its great for the kids to come look and and its just something nice and different, the customers love it and we like seeing their reactions.”

New Mills Cuisine is located at 90 Low Leighton Road, New Mills, High Peak.