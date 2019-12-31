Here's ten pictures from ten years ago showing a snowy Buxton at New Year
Snow may not be on the way for this New Year but ten years ago in 2010 the High Peak was covered!
Take a look at ten pictures from ten tears ago which show the snow on the reservoirs, the main roads and even people skiing to get around.
1. Sheep in the snow
Woodland above Fernilee Reservoir in early January 2010
2. Long Hill
Snow on Long Hill between Buxton and Whaley Bridge in early January 2010
3. Long Hill
Snow on Long Hill between Buxton and Whaley Bridge in early January 2010
4. Big freeze
The hills above Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley January 2010
