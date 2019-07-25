Have a splashing time outdoors cooling off in these 9 places in and around Derbyshire

Want to cool off with a swim, splash or paddle on a warm day?

Here are the hot spots to do just that in and around Derbyshire. READ THIS: Chatsworth is the top place in county to walk your dog

1. Hathersage outdoor pool Dive into this beautiful outdoor heated pool where all the family can cool off while the sun shines overhead. other Buy a Photo

2. Padley Gorge How about cooling your weary feet after rambling in the beautiful countryside of this valley near Longshaw Estate and Grindleford? jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Bakewell Recreation Ground The splash area contains jets and sprays set on timers and an interactive feature which children can control themselves. It's open from April 1 to September 1 between 10am - 5pm (closed for lunch 12.30pm - 1.30pm). other Buy a Photo

How about dipping your toes in the water of the River Derwent and a picnic in the grounds of Chatsworth House? other Buy a Photo

View more